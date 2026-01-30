Today’s episode is the last episode of The Breakdown with me, NLW. To mark the end of this chapter, this show looks back at the biggest story from each year of the podcast, from the strange early days of 2018 through cycles of collapse, rebuilding, mainstreaming, and normalization, tracing how Bitcoin and crypto evolved alongside the show itself. It’s a reflection on the moments that mattered, the themes that endured, and why the story of power, money, and incentives is far from over, even as my time behind this mic comes to a close.

