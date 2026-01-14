Bitcoin has spent the opening weeks of 2026 trading sideways, but beneath the surface a second phase of institutional adoption is taking shape. This episode unpacks why Morgan Stanley’s move toward a Bitcoin ETF matters, how this "round two" differs from the first era of arm’s-length distribution via ETFs, and why structured products signal deeper strategic intent from Wall Street. The conversation then turns to the fragile state of U.S. market structure legislation, the fight over stablecoin yield, and why regulatory clarity is now the gating factor for the next wave of adoption. Finally, the episode explores the growing influence of ratings agencies on Bitcoin-linked products and what that means for institutional demand as the window for a true inflection point rapidly narrows.

