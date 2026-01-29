Tether has officially launched its US-compliant stablecoin, USAT, a Genius Act–aligned, Treasury-backed token designed to operate squarely inside the American regulatory perimeter, giving the company a powerful hedge as global rules harden and tokenization accelerates. But the bigger story may be what comes next: Tether’s rapid accumulation of gold, now rivaling central banks and openly framed by CEO Paolo Ardoino as preparation for a fractured monetary order where gold-backed alternatives to the dollar emerge. The episode explores why USAT is less about replacing USDT than expanding optionality, how Tether is positioning itself as a quasi-sovereign financial actor straddling competing systems, and why dire warnings about stablecoin yield draining bank deposits look far less destabilizing when set against the scale of the global financial system.













