The final episode of the year looks back at the forces that actually mattered for Bitcoin and crypto in 2025, and it’s not price. The conversation unpacks how institutional adoption turned Bitcoin into a normalized asset class across TradFi, how the regulatory environment shifted from crackdown to clarity through guidance, enforcement reversals, and stablecoin legislation, and how Trump-era crypto politics shaped the narrative without fully derailing the agenda. Then the focus turns forward to the three themes most likely to define 2026: tokenization and stablecoin implementation battles, the return of quantum risk as a real investor-facing question, and a macro setup dominated by Fed leadership uncertainty and a wide distribution of rate-cut outcomes. In the headlines: a year of normalization sets the stage for a year of infrastructure.

