Bitcoin stumbles through another Sunday-night slide as gold rips to historic highs, pulling attention and liquidity away from crypto and fueling talk of a speculative metals mania layered on top of genuine macro fear. This episode digs into why gold’s breakout is happening now, how ETF outflows, loss realization, and shaken conviction are weighing on Bitcoin, and why the growing contrast between physical metal liquidity and Bitcoin’s always-on exit may ultimately reinforce the long-term thesis even as short-term sentiment stays ugly.

