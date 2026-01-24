home

Bitcoin Meets Davos

Brian Armstrong takes Bitcoin to the World Economic Forum as Davos wrestles with the visible unraveling of the old global order, putting the Bitcoin standard, stablecoin yield, and crypto market structure squarely in front of central bankers and political leaders. This episode walks through Armstrong’s exchanges with European officials, Trump and the White House weighing in on legislation, growing pressure to strike a deal on market structure, and why the real fight now centers on stablecoin yield and DeFi protections as the industry pushes to get a bill across the finish line.



