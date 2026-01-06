The capture of Venezuela’s president marks one of the most aggressive geopolitical moves in years, and markets are racing to figure out what it actually means. This episode unpacks why oil barely moved despite Venezuela’s enormous headline reserves, why those reserves may be far less economically meaningful than advertised, and how the real strategic target may be China rather than energy prices. It also looks at why gold and silver surged, why Bitcoin barely flinched, and how a more openly transactional US approach to statecraft could reshape global risk pricing in the months ahead.

