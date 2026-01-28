As Washington digs out from a winter storm, there are signs that the long-stalled crypto market structure bill may be inching forward again, with behind-the-scenes negotiations aiming to revive a bipartisan path in the Senate Agriculture Committee. The episode unpacks the competing narratives around whether talks are truly back on track, the political tradeoffs shaping the next markup, and why stablecoin yield remains the most stubborn blocker. It also looks at how pressure is building from outside Washington, from Coinbase and Bloomberg’s Neil Ferguson pushing back on banking-lobby arguments, to new yield-bearing products from Bitwise and BlackRock that could make parts of the debate obsolete, before closing with a look at how Bitcoin miners’ grid-balancing role showed up during the latest round of extreme winter weather.

