Bitcoin’s Cautious Green Start to 2026

Bitcoin is off to a quietly strong start to the year, notching its longest green streak in months and pushing back toward key resistance levels, but conviction remains conditional as traders debate whether this is the start of a new leg higher or just another trap. Today’s episode looks at the mix of narratives behind the move, from options market shifts and ETF inflows to geopolitical uncertainty and simple new-year portfolio resets. It also digs into Coinbase’s renewed push to become an everything financial app, the intensifying rivalry with Robinhood, Washington’s increasingly uncertain path toward crypto market structure legislation, China’s first hard regulatory signal of the year, and why physical security risks are becoming a more central part of the crypto conversation.


