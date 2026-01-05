Bitcoin enters 2026 in a strange and unfamiliar place, coming off a flat year, a post-halving cycle that never caught fire, and a market defined more by boredom than euphoria or panic. This episode catches up on everything that happened over the holiday break, from Bitcoin’s muted price action and crushed altcoins to ETF flows, institutional positioning, and the growing sense that the four-year cycle may be fading.





