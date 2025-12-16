Today’s episode breaks down a landmark moment for tokenization as the Depository Trust Company receives SEC approval to begin putting US public market securities on chain. The discussion covers what the no-action letter allows, why DTCC’s role matters, how this could enable 24/7 settlement and programmable assets for stocks, ETFs, and Treasuries, and why this move represents the most credible path yet toward decentralized capital markets. The episode also examines parallel developments from Coinbase, JPMorgan, and Tether, and why tokenization may transform market structure even if it doesn’t immediately boost crypto token prices.





