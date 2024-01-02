Antoni Zolciak

Antoni Zolciak

Antoni is a co-founder of Aleph Zero Foundation (Switzerland), an organization overseeing the development of the Aleph Zero blockchain, and a Managing Partner of Cardinal Cryptography (Poland), firm focused on core development of the Aleph Zero ecosystem.

recent news by Antoni Zolciak

Opinion

Privacy is going mainstream

2024 could be the year for privacy applications to cross over to non-crypto internet users

Opinion

DeFi has not followed through on its privacy promises — yet

The DeFi industry is not living up to the expectations of Web3 builders or regulators

