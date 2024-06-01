Sri Misra is a serial entrepreneur shaping the future of decentralized finance through aarnâ protocol, an AI-crypto platform creating the next generation web3 asset management stack to democratize access to the rapidly evolving world of digital assets. As the founder of Milk Mantra, India’s first VC-funded agri-food startup, Sri championed a new-age ethically sourced premium dairy products, gaining recognition as a practitioner of conscious capitalism. His innovative work has earned global media attention and features in top business school case studies. Previously a key member of the Tata Group’s elite TAS, Sri gained international experience in London and Johannesburg and spearheaded M&A in the consumer food & beverage sector. He has segued across roles and countries, accruing significant expertise in consumer markets, finance and technology. Sri has frequently collaborated with India’s leading government policy think tank, contributing to national projects like a blockchain-based agri-stack presented to the Prime Minister. An Aspen Institute and Yale World Fellow, Sri continues to drive economic innovation while pursuing his passion for the high altitude outdoors, seeking to scale new peaks.