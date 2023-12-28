The much-cited catalyst for this surge is the Federal Reserve pivot - the Fed revealing that it expects it may be appropriate to cut interest rates several times in 2024. But this change in policy stance, hinted at in November, and reified by Fed Chair Powell at the December Fed meeting, is only part of the story.



Only if the Fed cuts interest rates during a soft landing (i.e., falling inflation with a strong economy) are the conditions for true goldilocks achieved. If the Fed were planning on cutting rates in order to mitigate a recession, such a scenario would not bode well for the stock market, although it would support bond values (prices up, yields down).



The economic and market data support the soft landing view. In 2023, the rate of nominal growth in the economy declined, but inflation fell way more, so the rate of real economic growth actually recovered.



If I had to speculate why the 2023 recession forecast by the majority of mainstream economists did not occur, I would list several possible causes, ranging from the persistent demand for the labor market, to a resilient demand supported by untapped consumer savings and declining-but-still-very-large-fiscal-deficit, and to the long maturity of corporate and household debt making the economy less sensitive to the Fed’s interest rates. But analysis is easy in hindsight. I’ll let you enjoy what’s left of the year.



For the economy, it’s hard to know if the plane has truly landed. But for markets, the train has left the station.