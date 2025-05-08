Gm, this week we discuss the state of Solana DeFi. We deep dive into why is everyone so bearish, Ethereum's big pivot, Solana perps market share, app revenue, bringing Bitcoin onchain & more. Enjoy! As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice. -- Accelerate your app development on Algorand with AlgoKit 3.0—now with native TypeScript and Python support, visual debugging, and seamless testing. Build, test, and deploy smarter with tools designed for speed and simplicity. Start building with AlgoKit today: https://algorand.co/algokit?utm_source=blockworkspodcast&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=algokit3&utm_id=algokit3&utm_term=algokit3 -- Ledger, the global leader in digital asset security, proudly sponsors 0xResearch! As Ledger celebrates 10 years of securing 20% of global crypto, it remains the top choice for securing your assets. Buy a LEDGER™ device now and build confidently, knowing your precious tokens are safe. Buy now on https://shop.ledger.com/?r=1da180a5de00. -- Missed DAS? Join us from June 24th-June 26th at Permissionless IV! Use Code 0x10 at checkout for 10% off! Tickets: https://blockworks.co/event/permissionless-iv -- Follow Carlos: https://x.com/0xcarlosg

Follow Dan: https://x.com/smyyguy Follow Danny: https://x.com/defi_kay_ Follow Blockworks Research: https://x.com/blockworksres Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3foDS38 Subscribe on Apple: https://apple.co/3SNhUEt Subscribe on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3NlP1hA Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to 0xResearch Newsletter: ⁠https://blockworks.co/newsletter/0xresearch Join the 0xResearch Telegram group: ⁠https://t.me/+z0H6y2bS-dllODVh⁠

--

Timestamps:

(0:00) Introduction

(2:07) Why Is Everyone So Bearish?

(6:58) The State Of Solana DeFi

(19:17) Ads (Algorand & Ledger)

(19:57) Solana vs Ethereum Lending

(30:13) The Launchpad Wars

(35:36) Ads (Algorand & Ledger)

(36:39) Solana Perps

(43:30) App Revenue

(46:21) Bringing Bitcoin Onchain

(55:20) RWAs

--

Check out Blockworks Research today! Research, data, governance, tokenomics, and models – now, all in one place Blockworks Research: https://www.blockworksresearch.com/ Free Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/0xresearch -- Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.