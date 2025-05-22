In this episode, we discuss Bitcoin’s return to all-time highs, and increasing institutional interest in crypto. We also dive into the rise of the Believe app and internet capital markets, trends in Solana’s trading bot market, and the evolution of crypto mobile apps. We close the episode with a critique of Ethereum’s value narrative and cultural direction.Thanks for tuning in!





As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

Resources





Consumer Crypto & Net New Assets: https://app.blockworksresearch.com/research/consumer-crypto-and-net-new-assets





Thread Version: https://x.com/_ryanrconnor/status/1924876335777734950





Trading Bot Market Share: https://x.com/defi_kay_/status/1920154686642139474

Timestamps:

(0:00) Introduction

(5:46) Bitcoin Testing All-Time Highs

(12:40) The Believe App & Internet Captial Markets

(24:18) Believe's GTM Strategy

(33:25) The Trading App Landscape

(47:14) How Should We Value Blockchains?

(52:56) Ethereum's Focus Today

