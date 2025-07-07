Is Crypto Still The Best Trade?

Gm! This week, we discuss is crypto still the best trade as BTC hovers around all time highs. We deep dive into the state of crypto, trading Trump 2.0, why most projects don't need tokens the exchange wards & more. Enjoy!

--

Go follow the new 1000x feed to keep up to date with all new episodes!





Spotify: https://bit.ly/4676Sob

Apple: https://bit.ly/4etlBMd

--

Follow Avi: https://x.com/AviFelman

Follow Jonah: https://x.com/jvb_xyz

Follow 1000x: https://x.com/1000xPod

Join the 1000x Telegram: https://t.me/+fz-2f0cwC6o0MWNh

--

Kraken OTC offers discreet, 24/7 execution for large crypto orders. Built for HNWIs and institutions trading $50K+, you get access to deep liquidity, chat-based support and flexible settlement. Learn more: kraken.com/blockworks





Disclaimer:

Availability of products may vary by jurisdiction. Not investment advice. Crypto trading involves risk of loss and is offered to US customers through Payward Interactive, Inc. View legal disclosures at kraken.com/legal/disclosures.

--

Katana is a DeFi-first chain built for deep liquidity and high yield. No empty emissions, just real yield and sequencer fees routed back to DeFi users.





Pre-deposit now: Earn high APRs with Turtle Club [ https://app.turtle.club/campaigns/katana] or spin the wheel with Katana Krates [ https://app.katana.network/krates]

--

Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/

--

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 00:50 ) Can BTC Breakout?

( 09:03 ) Ads (Kraken OTC, Katana)

( 10:26 ) Is Crypto Still The Best Trade?

( 15:33 ) Trading Trump 2.0

( 23:08 ) Most Projects Don’t Need A Token

( 28:41 ) Ads (Kraken OTC, Katana)

( 30:04 ) The Crypto Exchange Wars

( 40:55 ) Crypto's Attention Rollercoaster

( 47:16 ) How To Trade This Market?

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 1000x is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Avi, Jonah and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed