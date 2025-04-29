This week, we discuss what's driving Bitcoin higher? We deep dive into Saylor's Bitcoin flywheel, how to position ahead of earnings season, finding crypto's next big trade, privacy coins & more. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

(0:00) Introduction

(00:43) What's Driving Bitcoin Higher?

(08:18) The Microstrategy Playbook

(20:08) Saylor’s Bitcoin Flywheel

(26:32) State Level Adoption

(34:59) Privacy Coins In A Multipolar World

(46:41) Will BTC Break $100k?

(49:47) Earnings Season

(51:52) Finding Value In Crypto

