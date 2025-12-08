Are We Still in a Bull Market?

Gm! This week, we cover end-of-year tax moves, revisit Jonah’s CryptoPunk trade, and share our views on equities and commodities. We also dive into the stupidly bullish AI scenario, the horseshoe theory of politics, the crypto valuation & commodity debate, and much more. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

00:00 Intro

00:51 Harvesting Losses & EOY Strategies

08:37 Jonah’s CryptoPunk Trade

17:00 Real vs Digital World

22:07 Best Places to Live

28:15 Bullish Equities & Commodities?

33:13 Altcoins & Midterms

37:28 Our Healthcare Sucks

39:55 Trading Twilight Zone

40:48 AI vs Main Street & Horseshoe Theory

44:04 Trump Savings Account

50:54 Investing in the Next 100x

56:23 Anduril & Palmer Lucky

58:33 Crypto Valuation & Commodity Debate

01:09:42 Fees, Competitive Blockspace & Shorting

01:13:48 Answering Chat Questions

