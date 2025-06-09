Why We Are Bullish

Gm! This week, we discuss why we are bullish with a number of positive catalysts on the horizon. We deep dive into Circle's IPO, Pump’s token launch, Bitcoin’s relative strength, finding crypto’s next trade & more. Enjoy!

Disclaimer:

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 01:58 ) Why Are We Bullish?

( 08:10 ) Overtrading Is The Road To Ruin

( 14:38 ) Circle’s IPO

( 25:23 ) Is Robinhood The Best Positioned Exchange?

( 30:55 ) The Plasma Launch

( 43:28 ) Is Pump Fun’s Token Bearish For Solana?

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 1000x is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Avi, Jonah and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed"



