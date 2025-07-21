Where Are We In The Cycle? | Willy Woo

Gm! This week, Willy Woo joins the show to discuss where are we in the cycle? We deep dive into the liquidity backdrop, what's next for risk assets, using onchain data, trading BTC cycles & more. Enjoy!

Disclaimer:

Availability of products may vary by jurisdiction. Not investment advice. Crypto trading involves risk of loss and is offered to US customers through Payward Interactive, Inc. View legal disclosures at kraken.com/legal/disclosures .

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:33 ) Where Is Liquidity Flowing?

( 10:47 ) How To Track Market Cycles

( 18:00 ) The Growth Of Crypto Derivatives

( 23:56 ) Where Are We In The Cycle?

( 33:00 ) What Indicators Should You Use?

( 46:58 ) Trading Bitcoin Cycles

( 53:18 ) Who’s Moving 80,000 BTC?

( 59:16 ) How Useful Are Onchain Indicators?

( 01:06:18 ) Final Thoughts

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 1000x is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Avi, Jonah and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed



