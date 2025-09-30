Gm! This week, we dig into Plasma's launch, the Aster trade, Democrats' impact on crypto, the DAT insider trading crackdown, Jonah's META thesis & more. Enjoy!

–

–

Disclaimer:

–

–

–

–

Timestamps:

00:00 Intro

01:00 Plasma Launch

08:13 Lessons from Plasma Success

13:15 Creating a Frictionless System

18:28 Ads (Kraken OTC, Peaq)

20:10 Aster Trade Ideas

25:55 Aster vs Hype vs The Rest

31:54 Tether Raising at $500B Valuation

34:21 Democrats, Politics & Crypto

41:56 Ads (Kraken, Peaq, Katana)

43:57 Kids Are Disgusting

45:45 Update to the $NAKA Trade

48:50 Investigating DAT Insider Trading

53:21 What’s the Trade?

55:48 Ideal Crypto Investment Product

57:25 Is the 4-Year Cycle Dead?

58:45 Jonah’s Meta Thesis

–

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 1000x is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Avi, Jonah and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.