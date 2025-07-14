Gm! This week, we talk about Bitcoin ripping through $120k, how high we can go, and what the exit strategy is. We also dig into altcoin rotation strategies, treasury company froth, and the long-term case for BTC flipping gold. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

00:00 ) Happy ATH

( 02:18 ) Altcoins Next?

( 06:24 ) Why Here, Why Now?

( 10:29 ) Treasury Company Froth

( 17:32 ) GBTC Comparison

( 20:25 ) Treasury Pair Trades

( 21:44 ) When to Take BTC Profits?

( 28:07 ) Bitcoin Metrics

( 33:42 ) When is BTC Fairly Valued?

( 42:18 ) Exit Strategies

( 50:44 ) Final Thoughts

