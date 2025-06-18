In this special episode from the Empire podcast, Blockworks unveils its new Token Transparency framework—an initiative designed to close the information gap and bring much-needed clarity to the crypto space. Dan Smith, Head of Data at Blockworks, explains how this framework will reshape how token projects operate and why transparency is the key to crypto’s future. Enjoy!

( 00:00 ) Token Transparency

( 02:25 ) The Token Market & Lemons

( 11:40 ) Equity vs Token Risk

( 14:18 ) Structural Token Issues

( 17:12 ) How Did We Get Here?

( 22:57 ) Token Horror Stories

( 31:50 ) Token Launches

( 56:50 ) Best Case Scenario

( 01:02:38 ) Impact On Token Prices

