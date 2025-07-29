Gm! This week we discuss the rise of crypto treasury companies & their impact on the market. We deep dive into why NAV premiums exist, Galaxy's 80,000 BTC sale, has ETH/BTC bottomed & more. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 01:33 ) Galaxy Sells 80,000 BTC

( 11:59 ) How To Execute Large OTC Sales

( 18:46 ) The Rise Of Crypto Treasury Companies

( 33:27 ) What Would Cause An Unwind In DATs?

( 44:32 ) Has ETH/BTC Bottomed?

( 49:41 ) Can ETH Outperform?

( 55:46 ) Final Thoughts

