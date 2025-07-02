Gm! This week, we reflect on how crypto has become just another part of fintech, Robinhood’s tokenized stocks launch, why crypto is no longer a contrarian bet, opportunities in betting markets, and why traders should look to new frontiers beyond crypto. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 03:11 ) Is Crypto Just Finance Now?

( 12:27 ) Crypto Merging With TradFi

( 20:15 ) Robinhood & Tokenization

( 30:17 ) Dollar Exposure & Tokenized Stocks

( 33:21 ) Your Bags: Republicans vs Democrats

( 40:42 ) Macro Outlook

( 44:31 ) Opportunities in Betting Markets

( 51:04 ) Making A Name for Yourself

( 01:00:18 ) Final Thoughts

