Gm! This week we discuss is it still time to be bullish? With everyone expecting one final ump, we deep dive into how to structure your portfolio, finding out-performers, is the A.I trade back, the rise of onchain gambling & more. Enjoy!

Disclaimer:

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:43 ) What Trades Are Winning In This Environment

( 8:52 ) Value, Fundamentals & Momentum

( 11:41 ) Is Ripple About To Go Public?

Ads (Kraken OTC)

( 15:36 ) Tron & Stablecoins

( 20:32 ) Trading This Market (2021 vs Today)

( 27:52 ) Pump Fun: Vegas Onchain

Ads (Kraken OTC & Katana)

( 41:07 ) Is The A.I Trade Back?