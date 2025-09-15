Is It Time to Rotate Out of Crypto?

Gm! This week, we unpack the Aerodrome vs. ENA trade idea, why DATs may be losing their punch, how we’re positioning across crypto, commodities, and equities & more. Enjoy!

–

–

Disclaimer:

–

–

–

–

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Markets Are Always Interesting

( 02:42 ) Long AERO, Short ENA

( 12:00 ) Larping vs Trading

( 17:44 ) Is Crypto Cooked?

( 30:09 ) Diversifying Out of Crypto

( 39:08 ) Gold, Uranium & Tesla

( 42:23 ) Edge in Equities

( 44:31 ) Trading Commodities

( 50:36 ) Shipping 1000x Terminal

–

