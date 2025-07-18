On this week’s roundup, Austin Adams joined the crew to discuss the latest including Pump’s ICO, Tom Lee’s BitMine play, and Ethereum’s roadmap and how ZK will fit in. -- Katana is a DeFi-first chain built for deep liquidity and high yield. No empty emissions, just real yield and sequencer fees routed back to DeFi users. Pre-deposit now: Earn high APRs with Turtle Club https://app.turtle.club/campaigns/katana or spin the wheel with Katana Krates https://app.katana.network/krates - Follow Austin - https://x.com/AustinAdams10 Follow Jill: https://x.com/jillrgunter Follow Nick: https://x.com/nickwh8te Follow Uma: https://x.com/pumatheuma Follow Mike: https://x.com/MikeIppolito_ Follow Expansion: https://x.com/ExpansionPod_ Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3QLwfTs Subscribe on Apple: http://apple.co/4bGKYYM Subscribe on Spotify: http://spoti.fi/3Vaubq1 -- Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/ -- Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 02:18 Austin’s Intro 03:26 Pump’s ICO 12:45 PRE ROLL 20:16 Pump Explored 28:49 XRP, Tron, EOS 32:28 MID ROLL 36:43 Tom Lee ETH Play 47:47 Ethereum’s Roadmap 01:03:05 ETH + ZK -- Disclaimer: Nothing said on Expansion is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike,Jill, Uma, Nick and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.