This week, Jill, Uma and Mike got together IRL to record the Roundup with Nick joining virtually. From purpose built block space to L2s to stablecoins and prediction markets, per usual - this roundup has it all and is live from Brooklyn at Permissionless IV! -- Katana is a DeFi-first chain built for deep liquidity and high yield. No empty emissions, just real yield and sequencer fees routed back to DeFi users. Pre-deposit now: Earn high APRs with Turtle Club https://app.turtle.club/campaigns/katana or spin the wheel with Katana Krates https://app.katana.network/krates - Follow Jill: https://x.com/jillrgunter Follow Nick: https://x.com/nickwh8te Follow Uma: https://x.com/pumatheuma Follow Mike: https://x.com/MikeIppolito_ Follow Expansion: https://x.com/ExpansionPod_ Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3QLwfTs Subscribe on Apple: http://apple.co/4bGKYYM Subscribe on Spotify: http://spoti.fi/3Vaubq1 Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/ -- CHAPTERS 00:00 Introduction 01:32 Permissionless 04:17 Purpose Built Block Space 13:37 Block Space / Brand Fit 14:55 Katana Mid Roll 20:01 Proof Of Governance 26:11 L2s Advantage 32:34 Katana Mid Roll 33:01 Selective PayBacks For Stablecoin Payments 39:26 Prediction Markets -- Disclaimer Expansion was kickstarted by a grant from the Celestia Foundation. Nothing said on Expansion is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Michael, Nick, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.