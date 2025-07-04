This week, we're sharing with you a live debate from Permissionless that features Jill and Uma who are joined by Max from Onza, and Rob from Polkadot to dive into the technicals around can everything fit in 1 machine?! -- Katana is a DeFi-first chain built for deep liquidity and high yield. No empty emissions, just real yield and sequencer fees routed back to DeFi users. Pre-deposit now: Earn high APRs with Turtle Club https://app.turtle.club/campaigns/katana or spin the wheel with Katana Krates https://app.katana.network/krates - Follow Jill: https://x.com/jillrgunter Follow Nick: https://x.com/nickwh8te Follow Uma: https://x.com/pumatheuma Follow Mike: https://x.com/MikeIppolito_ Follow Expansion: https://x.com/ExpansionPod_ Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3QLwfTs Subscribe on Apple: http://apple.co/4bGKYYM Subscribe on Spotify: http://spoti.fi/3Vaubq1 Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/ -- CHAPTERS 00:00 Katana Ad 00:35 Intros 06:28 Is The Trilemma Real? 13:57 Where's The Limit For 1 Machine? 17:45 Apps + Vertical Integration 23:08 Benefits Of Shared State -- Disclaimer Expansion was kickstarted by a grant from the Celestia Foundation. Nothing said on Expansion is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Michael, Nick, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.