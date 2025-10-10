The Ingredients Are in Place for a Blow-Off Top | Weekly Roundup

This week, we discuss the government shutdown and market melt-up, Paul Tudor Jones’ blow off bull market call, an update to the gold trade, the AI CapEx boom and its circular financing, and Quinn’s ETH bull thesis. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 03:43 ) Government Shutdown

( 05:45 ) Realized Vol Tailwinds

( 08:43 ) Gearing Up for Earnings Season

( 11:12 ) Navigating the Melt Up

( 13:42 ) It’s Okay to Change Your Mind

( 21:27 ) Markets Are Political

( 26:44 ) The Gold Trade

( 35:23 ) The Gold Trade

( 36:36 ) AI is the Market

( 43:53 ) The ETH Thesis

( 51:48 ) Retail Market Evolution

( 56:41 ) Final Thoughts

