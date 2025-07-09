In this episode, Raoul Pal and Julien Bittel explain their "Everything Code" framework showing how global debt cycles, demographics, and liquidity drive all asset prices. They argue fiat debasement is running at ~8% annually, meaning only tech stocks and crypto have outperformed over time, while gold just preserves purchasing power. They discuss the societal and economic implications of AI replacing human labor, the end of traditional recessions, why liquidity will keep increasing to roll debts, and how this cycle could mirror or exceed 2017’s asset booms. Enjoy!

__

Follow Raoul: https://x.com/RaoulGMI

Follow Julien: https://x.com/BittelJulien

Follow Felix: https://x.com/fejau_inc

Follow Forward Guidance: https://twitter.com/ForwardGuidance

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_





Forward Guidance Telegram: https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

Forward Guidance Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/forwardguidance

__

Join us at Digital Asset Summit in London October 13-15. Use code FORWARD100 for $100 OFF

https://blockworks.co/event/digital-asset-summit-2025-london

__





Echo Protocol is the first Bitcoin liquid re-staking and yield layer on MoveVM. As the second-largest protocol on Aptos by TVL, Echo secures nearly half of the network’s bridged assets with ~$270M in aBTC minted.

https://www.echo-protocol.xyz/

—





Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:54 ) Big Macro Picture

( 10:37 ) Liquidity & Real Returns

( 14:32 ) Aptos Ad

( 15:18 ) What is the Endgame?

( 17:51 ) The Everything Code

( 25:10 ) Financial Conditions

( 31:39 ) 2017 on Steroids

( 35:57 ) Aptos Ad

( 36:54 ) Nothing Stops This Train

( 38:34 ) Removing Recession Risk

( 44:24 ) Immigration

( 46:38 ) All Jobs Are Gone

( 52:08 ) What Happens Next?

( 54:50 ) Resurgence of Religion

( 58:12 ) When Banana Zone?

__

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





#Macro #Investing #Markets #ForwardGuidance



