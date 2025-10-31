This week, we discuss the Fed meeting, including the end of quantitative tightening and the impact of its balance sheet plans. We also dig into how market structure imbalances and political polarization are reshaping markets, the "financial Hunger Games" of meme-driven trading, rising CapEx from AI megacaps, and the centralization of wealth and power across institutions. Enjoy!

—

Follow Tyler: https://x.com/Tyler_Neville_

Follow Quinn: https://x.com/qthomp

Follow Felix: https://twitter.com/fejau_inc

Follow Forward Guidance: https://twitter.com/ForwardGuidance

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_





Forward Guidance Telegram: https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

Forward Guidance Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/forwardguidance

__

Weekly Roundup Charts: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1E5w8fmngVNuC4lyl-PCV5qAPewW_lyKm/view?usp=sharing

—

Grayscale offers more than 30 different crypto investment products. Explore the full suite at grayscale.com. Invest in your share of the future. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal.

https://www.grayscale.com/?utm_source=blockworks&utm_medium=paid-other&utm_campaign=brand&utm_id=&utm_term=&utm_content=audio-forwardguidance

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:05 ) Private-Public Market Divergence

( 05:08 ) Fed Meeting Takeaways

( 11:17 ) Grayscale Ad

( 11:56 ) Market Structure Rabbit Hole

( 17:26 ) The Bifurcating Economy

( 23:01 ) Fed Balance Sheet Changes

( 27:40 ) Impact on Markets

( 31:27 ) Grayscale Ad

( 32:15 ) High-Yield Earnings & Market Concentration

( 37:51 ) BigTech Capex Transition

( 42:19 ) The Dystopian AI Future

( 45:53 ) Why is Bitcoin Dumping?

( 48:37 ) The Market is a Casino

( 51:28 ) Realigning Market Incentives

( 55:06 ) Final Thoughts

—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





#Macro #Investing #Markets #ForwardGuidance



