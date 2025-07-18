This week, Le Shrub joins the show to lay out his barbell portfolio strategy and "GAG" (Golden Age of Grift) thesis. We discuss fiscal dominance, bond market dysfunction, yield curve control, and why crypto—especially ETH—is gaining traction as the new high-yield frontier. We also cover risk scenarios like Japan yield shocks, Powell’s potential firing, rising inflation swaps, and how private equity and crypto are being funneled into 401(k)s to keep the system afloat. Enjoy!

—

—

__

—

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:54 ) Shrub Portfolio

( 07:47 ) Macro Setup

( 12:36 ) Ads (VanEck, Aptos)

( 13:56 ) Yields Too High?

( 16:33 ) Bessent & QRA

( 18:53 ) "Fire Powell" Trial Balloon

( 20:53 ) Trading The Ponzi

( 24:48 ) Japan & Inflation

( 26:41 ) Who’s Gonna Buy The Bonds?

( 33:24 ) Are Recessions Over?

( 34:18 ) Ads (VanEck, Apotos)

( 35:42 ) Are Recessions Over?

( 36:34 ) Weimar Endgame

( 38:58 ) Coldplay Affair

( 40:41 ) Volatility, Hedging & Hedge Funds

( 47:09 ) Inflation vs Growth

( 49:52 ) Trump Risk & Grift

( 54:13 ) "Democratizing" Finance

( 56:36 ) Crypto Treasury Companies

( 01:04:07 ) Why Do You Own Things?

( 01:05:05 ) Final Thoughts





—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





