In this episode, Founders of Atlas Merchant Capital Bob Diamond and David Schamis discuss their journey from traditional finance to digital assets. They discuss Hyperliquid’s explosive growth, permissionless financial rails, and the innovation of perpetual swaps. We also cover the unique token model with daily buybacks, how Atlas is bringing access to U.S. investors through a new treasury vehicle, and the broader macro backdrop of debt, stablecoins, and institutional adoption of blockchain. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:54 ) Backgrounds: Skeptics to Believers

( 09:14 ) Hyperliquid Innovations

( 16:07 ) The Case for Perps

( 18:49 ) Blockchain Benefits

( 21:43 ) Public vs Private Blockchains

( 24:36 ) Atlas Value Proposition

( 33:47 ) Real Cash Flow & Valuation

( 36:37 ) Turning Point for Finance?

( 40:16 ) US Debt & Stablecoins

( 44:07 ) Final Thoughts





