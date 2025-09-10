Former Barclays CEO’s Big Bet on Hyperliquid’s Explosive Growth | Bob Diamond & David Schamis
In this episode, Founders of Atlas Merchant Capital Bob Diamond and David Schamis discuss their journey from traditional finance to digital assets. They discuss Hyperliquid’s explosive growth, permissionless financial rails, and the innovation of perpetual swaps. We also cover the unique token model with daily buybacks, how Atlas is bringing access to U.S. investors through a new treasury vehicle, and the broader macro backdrop of debt, stablecoins, and institutional adoption of blockchain. Enjoy!
Timestamps:
(00:00) Introduction
(02:54) Backgrounds: Skeptics to Believers
(09:14) Hyperliquid Innovations
(15:19) VanEck Ad
(16:07) The Case for Perps
(18:49) Blockchain Benefits
(21:43) Public vs Private Blockchains
(24:36) Atlas Value Proposition
(33:06) VanEck Ad
(33:47) Real Cash Flow & Valuation
(36:37) Turning Point for Finance?
(40:16) US Debt & Stablecoins
(44:07) Final Thoughts
Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.
