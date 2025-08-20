In this episode, David Grider of Finality Capital shares how he runs a digital asset hedge fund, the rise of digital asset treasury companies, and the evolving credit and derivatives markets shaping institutional crypto adoption. He also explains how macro liquidity signals drive his strategy and why the new toolbox of crypto credit instruments is changing the game for risk management and alpha generation. Enjoy!

__

Follow David: https://x.com/David_Grid

Follow Felix: https://x.com/fejau_inc

Follow Forward Guidance: https://twitter.com/ForwardGuidance

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_





Forward Guidance Telegram: https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

Forward Guidance Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/forwardguidance

__

Join us at Digital Asset Summit in London October 13-15. Use code FORWARD100 for £100 OFF

https://blockworks.co/event/digital-asset-summit-2025-london

__

This Forward Guidance episode is brought to you by VanEck.





Learn more about the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH):

http://vaneck.com/SMHFelix





Learn more about the VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF (SMHX):

vaneck.com/SMHXFelix

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 04:49 ) Running A Liquid Crypto Fund

( 09:29 ) VanEck Ad

( 10:14 ) Main Sources of Alpha

( 12:29 ) Have We Had an Alt Season?

( 14:34 ) Evolution of Crypto Derivatives

( 17:46 ) Quantifying Market Froth

( 20:32 ) Measuring Systemic Risk

( 25:22 ) VanEck Ad

( 26:03 ) Can ETH DATs Issue Preferreds?

( 29:15 ) Crypto’s Credit Market

( 31:54 ) What Happens When mNAV is Negative?

( 33:59 ) Framework for Saylor’s New Yield Curve

( 38:42 ) What Should Saylor Do Next?

( 44:13 ) Managing the full Spectrum of Tools

( 48:21 ) Final Thoughts

__

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





#Macro #Investing #Markets #ForwardGuidance



