This week, Felix and Quinn unpack the Fed independence drama following Trump’s visit to Powell, explore the long-term implications of politicizing monetary policy, and preview next week’s pivotal QRA. They discuss how inflation expectations are diverging from commodities, why real yield correlations are breaking down, and how the dollar’s regime may be shifting. Enjoy!

Weekly Roundup Charts: ​ https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fStI5q6IlPMiU2_swJ_r5sImvbxFSugS/view?usp=sharing

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:36 ) Fed Independence

( 09:22 ) Fed Independence

( 14:25 ) What’s the Rates Solution?

( 23:40 ) Upcoming QRA

( 27:03 ) Upcoming QRA

( 32:14 ) Potential Fed Pivot

( 35:49 ) Dollar Regime Shift

( 46:08 ) Housing Market

( 51:04 ) Final Thoughts





