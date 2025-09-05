The Fed Is Cornered By Stagflation After Jobs Collapse | Weekly Roundup

This week, we discuss all the growing list of weaker labor market data after August NFP showed just 22K jobs added. We also debate whether the Fed will have room to cut 50bps in September while stagflation rears its head, the potential implications if tariffs are overturned, and whether it’s time to be concerned about liquidity and Fed plumbing. Ultimately, everything leads us to one asset. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:07 ) Tyler Back to School

( 02:48 ) DAS London

( 04:24 ) Big Labor Market Week

( 09:29 ) NFP Downside Surprise

( 11:57 ) NFP Downside Surprise

( 14:04 ) September Cut Odds

( 17:28 ) Bulled Up on Gold

( 24:21 ) Will Tariffs Get Overruled?

( 28:35 ) Fed Plumbing Concerns

( 36:39 ) Read on the Dollar

( 39:25 ) Macro Recap

( 41:34 ) Final Thoughts

