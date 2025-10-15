In this episode, CIO of ProCap Jeff Park unpacks the recent crypto market meltdown, the dangers of over-leveraging in perpetual futures, and why Bitcoin could now front-run altcoins. He also gives insights into ProCap’s work as a Bitcoin treasury company, the future of DATs, and reframes the "debasement trade" as a "purification trade" in today’s distorted macro environment. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:01 ) Crypto Meltdown Post-Mortem

( 07:09 ) Where Do Markets Go From Here?

( 08:26 ) Evolving DAT Strategy

( 16:17 ) Debasement vs. Purification Trade

( 21:25 ) What’s Different this Time?

( 26:31 ) The Cost of Years of Debasement

( 31:42 ) Final Thoughts

