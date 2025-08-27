In this episode, founder of The Macro Compass Alfonso Peccatiello breaks down the clash between Trump’s political influence on the Fed, the reality of U.S. fiscal policy, and how to think about global markets at this moment in time. We also dig into forward rate pricing, the TGA rebuild, and the role of commodities and crypto in a world of loose monetary and fiscal policy. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

00:00 Intro

00:55 What’s Happening with Monetary Policy?

06:02 What Fed Risk is the Market Pricing?

09:10 Bond Market & Fiscal Tightening

12:11 Understanding Changing Fiscal Impulse

17:29 QE vs Fiscal Deficits

19:15 Are Higher Rates Stimulative?

22:28 Impact of TGA Rebuild

27:20 Signal for Average Macro Traders

29:42 US vs ROW Assets

32:30 Investing in High Inflation & Growth

34:25 European Markets

38:01 US Dollar & Emerging Markets

41:26 Commodities Outlook

44:46 Final Thoughts

