Trump’s Tariffs Could Stall Growth Before 2026 Surge | Alfonso Peccatiello
In this episode, founder of The Macro Compass Alfonso Peccatiello breaks down the clash between Trump’s political influence on the Fed, the reality of U.S. fiscal policy, and how to think about global markets at this moment in time. We also dig into forward rate pricing, the TGA rebuild, and the role of commodities and crypto in a world of loose monetary and fiscal policy. Enjoy!
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:55 What’s Happening with Monetary Policy?
06:02 What Fed Risk is the Market Pricing?
09:10 Bond Market & Fiscal Tightening
12:11 Understanding Changing Fiscal Impulse
17:29 QE vs Fiscal Deficits
19:15 Are Higher Rates Stimulative?
22:28 Impact of TGA Rebuild
27:20 Signal for Average Macro Traders
29:42 US vs ROW Assets
32:30 Investing in High Inflation & Growth
34:25 European Markets
38:01 US Dollar & Emerging Markets
41:26 Commodities Outlook
44:46 Final Thoughts
