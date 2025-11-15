This week, we discuss markets wobbling as a pointless government shutdown, delayed data releases, and a hawkish Fed collide with rising credit stress, over-levered AI giants, and widening inequality. Enjoy!

—

Follow Tyler: https://x.com/Tyler_Neville_

Follow Quinn: https://x.com/qthomp

Follow Felix: https://twitter.com/fejau_inc

Follow Forward Guidance: https://twitter.com/ForwardGuidance

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_





Forward Guidance Telegram: https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

__

Weekly Roundup Charts: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1drPbriNOF50E3o6qdKikbqIYQy4qAuc6/view?usp=sharing

—

Grayscale offers more than 30 different crypto investment products. Explore the full suite at grayscale.com. Invest in your share of the future. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal.

https://www.grayscale.com/?utm_source=blockworks&utm_medium=paid-other&utm_campaign=brand&utm_id=&utm_term=&utm_content=audio-forwardguidance

—





Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:31 ) Shutdown Fallout

( 03:59 ) Hawkish Fed Speeches

( 07:52 ) AI Boom Meets Credit Stress

( 12:14 ) Grayscale Ad

( 12:53 ) AI Boom Meets Credit Stress (Con’t)

( 15:51 ) Warning Signs for Society

( 18:58 ) Hawkish Fed Pivot

( 21:32 ) Tech Bubble & Societal Risks

( 28:14 ) Grayscale Ad

( 29:02 ) Tech Bubble & Societal Risks (Con’t)

( 31:04 ) Policy Missteps & Persistent Inflation

( 32:00 ) Bitcoin, Decentralization & the Future of Money

( 33:10 ) The 2026 Acceleration Playbook

( 36:15 ) Widening Inequality & Generational Divide

( 44:11 ) Centralization, Fragility, & Systemic Risks

( 49:24 ) Final Thoughts





—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





#Macro #Investing #Markets #ForwardGuidance



