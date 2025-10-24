How Financialization Broke Markets & Hollowed Out America | Weekly Roundup
This week, joined by Hunter Hopcroft to unpack the era of hyper-financialization and how credit creation, passive investing, and globalization have reshaped capitalism and market structure. We also dive into current volatility spikes, liquidity distortions, gold’s surge, and the setup for a year-end rally. Enjoy!
—
Follow Hunter: https://www.lewisenterprises.blog/
Follow Tyler: https://x.com/Tyler_Neville_
Follow Quinn: https://x.com/qthomp
Follow Felix: https://twitter.com/fejau_inc
Follow Forward Guidance: https://twitter.com/ForwardGuidance
Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_
Forward Guidance Telegram: https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx
Forward Guidance Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/forwardguidance
__
Weekly Roundup Charts: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1t3LM4r8zRfHUIQxNqoPwrd7SFXsbqZo8/view?usp=sharing
—
Timestamps:
(00:00) Introduction
(01:05) Hunter Hopcroft
(03:57) The Old Market Structure
(07:39) The Line Between Debt & Equity
(09:53) The Financialization Model
(18:15) Crowding Out the Private Sector
(23:23) Signal from Credit Spreads
(27:38) The Effect of Passive & Private Credit
(29:57) Market Structure Endgame
(34:04) The Government & Markets
(39:07) Learn More About Hunter
(39:47) Hunter Takeaways
(43:18) Quant Corner
(50:17) Plumbing Breakdown
(53:31) Gold’s Parabolic Run
(55:02) Markets After OI Blowouts
(57:02) Reasons to be Bullish
(59:55) Crypto & US-China Meeting
(1:04:09) Boomer Retirement Complex
(1:06:22) Something Has to Change
—
Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.
#Macro #Investing #Markets #ForwardGuidance