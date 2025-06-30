In this special bonus episode, we dive into the takeaways from Permissionless IV, unpacking the biggest industry narratives and themes shaping crypto today. We discuss the future of stablecoins, give a candid macro outlook, and explore how Big Tech is positioning itself as the next crypto overlord. Finally, we reflect on some predictions we got wrong – and what we learned from them. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

00:00 Intro

00:57 Permissionless IV Takeaways

07:00 Biggest Industry Narratives

12:00 Future of Stablecoins

17:44 Macro Outlook

20:47 Big Tech Overlords

28:38 Predictions We Got Wrong

