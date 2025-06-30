The Stablecoin Future, Macro Moves & Big Tech Embracing Crypto | Permissionless IV Recap
In this special bonus episode, we dive into the takeaways from Permissionless IV, unpacking the biggest industry narratives and themes shaping crypto today. We discuss the future of stablecoins, give a candid macro outlook, and explore how Big Tech is positioning itself as the next crypto overlord. Finally, we reflect on some predictions we got wrong – and what we learned from them. Enjoy!
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:57 Permissionless IV Takeaways
07:00 Biggest Industry Narratives
12:00 Future of Stablecoins
17:44 Macro Outlook
20:47 Big Tech Overlords
28:38 Predictions We Got Wrong
