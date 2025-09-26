This week, we discuss the biggest risks to the economy, whether Mag7 is a bubble, surprisingly strong consumer data, the increasingly noisy housing and labor markets, risks around Fed policy and dollar liquidity, and why gold has been a cleaner macro hedge than Bitcoin. Enjoy!

—

—

__

—

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 03:23 ) DAS London

( 04:29 ) Macro Outlook

( 06:17 ) Strong GDP Numbers

( 07:38 ) Understanding the New Economy

( 13:02 ) VanEck Ad

( 13:46 ) The Housing Market

( 19:25 ) Biggest Risks to the Economy

( 27:36 ) Market Structure Update

( 29:06 ) VanEck Ad

( 29:47 ) Market Structure Update

( 33:24 ) Is Mag7 a Bubble?

( 39:16 ) Inflation is the Plan & Problem

( 43:42 ) The Poison of Financialization

( 45:48 ) Breaking a Broken System

( 50:15 ) Gold Pump vs Crypto Slump

( 55:11 ) Protectist Policies & the Dollar

( 01:05:50 ) Final Thoughts

—

