In this live Forward Guidance Roundup, we discuss geopolitics and the "peace dividend" theory from Pippa Malmgren, potential Fed regime shifts toward fiscal dominance, Trump’s pressure on FOMC board members, and the effects of tariffs and buybacks on equities. We also explore the implications of a weakening dollar, capital flows out of the U.S., and how AI and crypto could reshape wealth creation and ownership in the coming decade. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

00:00 Intro

01:10 Geopolitical Framework

05:00 Biggest Story in Markets

08:22 Flows vs Fundamentals

13:33 Moving Toward Fiscal Dominance

16:39 Housing, Labor, & the Wealth Gap

20:12 The Dollar Decline & RoW Assets

27:15 Investing in the RIght Themes

30:02 Potential Currency Accord

34:31 Tariffs, AI, & Labor

