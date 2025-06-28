The Fed’s New Mandate Is Financing The Deficit | Weekly Roundup
In this live Forward Guidance Roundup, we discuss geopolitics and the "peace dividend" theory from Pippa Malmgren, potential Fed regime shifts toward fiscal dominance, Trump’s pressure on FOMC board members, and the effects of tariffs and buybacks on equities. We also explore the implications of a weakening dollar, capital flows out of the U.S., and how AI and crypto could reshape wealth creation and ownership in the coming decade. Enjoy!
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
01:10 Geopolitical Framework
05:00 Biggest Story in Markets
08:22 Flows vs Fundamentals
13:33 Moving Toward Fiscal Dominance
16:39 Housing, Labor, & the Wealth Gap
20:12 The Dollar Decline & RoW Assets
27:15 Investing in the RIght Themes
30:02 Potential Currency Accord
34:31 Tariffs, AI, & Labor
