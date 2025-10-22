In this episode, CIO of Bitwise Matt Hougan joins us live from DAS London to discuss the surging institutional demand for crypto, the accelerating growth of crypto ETFs, the impact of SEC rule changes, the rise of perpetuals and stablecoins, and how allocations from major institutions are expanding rapidly. Matt highlights why crypto is becoming mainstream in traditional finance and why the ETF landscape is only just beginning. Enjoy!

__

Follow Matt: https://x.com/Matt_Hougan

Follow Quinn: https://x.com/qthomp

Follow Felix: https://x.com/fejau_inc

Follow Forward Guidance: https://twitter.com/ForwardGuidance

Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_





Forward Guidance Telegram: https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

Forward Guidance Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/forwardguidance

—

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:42 ) Institutional Demand for Crypto

( 02:10 ) Why 2025 ETF Flows Will Beat 2024

( 03:10 ) Market Impact of ETFs

( 05:37 ) SEC Authorizing In-Kind ETF

( 06:52 ) Crypto Crash Stress Test

( 08:05 ) Expedited SEC Approval

( 09:42 ) The Future of Crypto ETFs

( 12:08 ) Market Perp-ification & Stablecoin TAM

( 17:10 ) Exotic ETF Structures & Retail Access

( 19:15 ) ETF Tail Risks

( 20:53 ) Options & the Expanding ETF Landscape

( 24:05 ) What Excites Institutions?

( 26:34 ) The Future of Crypto Allocations

( 30:30 ) Final Thoughts

__

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.





#Macro #Investing #Markets #ForwardGuidance



