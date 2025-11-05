The Next Chapter For Blockworks | Empire
In this episode from the Empire podcast, we discuss why Blockworks decided to shut down its news room. We then dive into why 2025 marks the start of a new chapter for the crypto industry, why we're still in a bull market, MegaETH's ICO, recent IPOs, M&A and more. Enjoy!
__
Follow Rob: https://x.com/HadickM
Follow Santi: https://x.com/santiagoroel
Follow Jason: https://x.com/JasonYanowitz
Follow Empire: https://x.com/theempirepod
Follow Forward Guidance: https://twitter.com/ForwardGuidance
Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_
Forward Guidance Telegram: https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx
__
Grayscale offers more than 30 different crypto investment products. Explore the full suite at grayscale.com. Invest in your share of the future. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal.
https://www.grayscale.com/?utm_source=blockworks&utm_medium=paid-other&utm_campaign=brand&utm_id=&utm_term=&utm_content=audio-forwardguidance
—
Timestamps:
(00:00) Introduction
(01:25) Why Blockworks Closed The News Division
(13:32) Grayscale Ad
(14:10) The Next Chapter For Blockworks
(20:06) It’s Still A Bull Market
(24:30) Securitize Plans To Go Public At a $1.25B Valuation
(31:21) Grayscale Ad
(32:44) Western Union Announces USDPT
(50:07) Mastercard Looks To Acquire Zerohash
(56:10) Will Stripe’s Tempo Be a Success?
(1:04:01) The MegaETH ICO
(1:07:29) Content Of The Week
__
Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.
#Macro #Investing #Markets #ForwardGuidance