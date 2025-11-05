In this episode from the Empire podcast, we discuss why Blockworks decided to shut down its news room. We then dive into why 2025 marks the start of a new chapter for the crypto industry, why we're still in a bull market, MegaETH's ICO, recent IPOs, M&A and more. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:25 ) Why Blockworks Closed The News Division

( 13:32 ) Grayscale Ad

( 14:10 ) The Next Chapter For Blockworks

( 20:06 ) It’s Still A Bull Market

( 24:30 ) Securitize Plans To Go Public At a $1.25B Valuation

( 31:21 ) Grayscale Ad

( 32:44 ) Western Union Announces USDPT

( 50:07 ) Mastercard Looks To Acquire Zerohash

( 56:10 ) Will Stripe’s Tempo Be a Success?

( 1:04:01 ) The MegaETH ICO

( 1:07:29 ) Content Of The Week

