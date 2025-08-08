This week, we discuss the wild shifts in September rate cut odds, President Trump's recent nomination of Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board, and the meltdown in commercial real estate & public pensions. We also game out different tariff scenarios, the impact of the TGA rebuild, and the economy’s slow-moving trainwreck. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:03 ) Market Whipsaw

( 03:10 ) Miran Fed Nomination

( 06:07 ) Where Are We Right Now?

( 10:19 ) CRE & Chicago Meltdown

( 17:35 ) Pension Crisis

( 22:17 ) Dependence on the Rich

( 26:29 ) Gaming Out Tariff Scenarios

( 33:43 ) Gaming Out Tariff Scenarios

( 36:52 ) Gold Demand & Bitcoin Reserve

( 40:28 ) TGA Rebuild

( 48:19 ) Negative Real Rates Incoming

( 50:14 ) Vanguard Bond Allocation

( 53:52 ) Our Slow-Moving Trainwreck

( 56:04 ) Final Thoughts





