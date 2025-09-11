This week, Quinn and Tyler cover lighter-than-expected PPI data, the Fed’s shifting focus from inflation to labor, deep labor-market revisions showing a "two-speed" U.S. economy, surging AI/data-center CapEx alongside weakening Main Street, and the concentration risks of mega-cap stocks and buybacks. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:40 ) DAS London

( 02:59 ) Inflation Update

( 08:15 ) No High-Yield Problem

( 12:11 ) Rate Cuts vs Inflation

( 13:40 ) VanEck Ad

( 14:24 ) Rate Cuts vs Inflation

( 15:40 ) Problems in the Labor Market

( 20:35 ) Small-Caps & Productivity Boom

( 23:05 ) Fiscal Dominance & Inflation

( 26:46 ) VanEck Ad

( 27:27 ) SPX Implied Vol & Market Structure

( 32:12 ) AI Boom & CapEx

( 38:24 ) Bipolar Market Outcomes

( 42:17 ) Centralization vs Diversification

( 49:11 ) What’s Next for Markets?

( 52:56 ) Final Thoughts

